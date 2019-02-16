Sharpe, Teodosio, Weatherly postgame press conference

Clemson freshman Davis Sharpe had a day he will always remember as he pitched a solid game in his first game as a Tiger and then hit two home runs in the second game.

The Tigers and South Alabama split the doubleheader on Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Bryce Teodosio hit a grand slam to lead Clemson to a victory in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday. Sam Weatherly struck out five of the six batter he faced.

Sharpe, Weatherly and Teodosio spoke to the media following the doubleheader.