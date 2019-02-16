Tigers pound South Alabama 7-2

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers cruised to a 7-2 victory Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in the first game of a doubleheader thanks to two home runs, including a grand slam from Bryce Teodosio.

Davis Sharpe was impressive in his first start for the Tigers. Sharpe went five innings and only gave up two hits and no runs. The freshman faced 19 batters and had eight strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first the Tigers took the lead. Sam Hall singled up the middle. Jordan Greene singled to second advancing Hall to second. After Hall advanced to third Logan Davidson hit a sacrifice fly to score Hall.

Clemson took control of the game in the fifth inning. Davidson walked to start things off for the Tigers. With one out Grayson Byrd walked and Greene walked with two away to load the bases. Teodosio hit a grand slam to put Clemson on top 5-0.

South Alabama got on the board in the top of the sixth. Jacob Hennessy entered the game to start the sixth inning. Ethan Wilson singled before Wells Davis hit a two-run home run to right center.

Hall added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run.

In the top of the eighth the Tigers added another insurance run and once again Hall was involved. He walked to start the inning and then stole second and third. Kyle Wilkie hit a sacrifice fly to left scoring Hall.

Clemson moved to 2-0 on the season. The Tigers go for the sweep in the second game of the doubleheader Saturday afternoon.