Tigers still have a lot to play for

Brad Brownell had one message for his basketball team following Wednesday’s heartbreaking loss at Miami.

“There is a lot out there still,” the Clemson basketball coach said Friday.

There is a lot out there for the Tigers. They are still considered to be in the NCAA Tournament field by most experts, but the road to get to the Big Dance is not going to be easy.

Clemson has to win five of its last seven games to post a winning record in the ACC, which includes today’s noon tipoff at No. 16 Louisville. Like Clemson, the Cardinals are coming off a heartbreaking loss against Duke, a game in which they led by 23 points with nine minutes to play.

Clemson also has to play No. 17 Florida State and No. 8 North Carolina as well.

The Tigers (15-9, 5-6 ACC) are coming off a 65-64 loss at Miami after the Hurricanes’ Zach Johnson made a fadeaway jumper with 0.4 seconds to play. The guard’s shot rolled around the cylinder and finally dropped in as Miami stunned Clemson.

“Obviously, we are disappointed with the way that game ended,” Brownell said on Friday. “We did not play our best, especially on the defensive end in the eight or nine minutes of the second half. They made a bunch of shots and we did not shoot very well, and we really had a lot of good looks.

“It was just one of those games where it was really frustrating because we got a bunch of open shots and guys just did not make them. We also did not make as many tough plays as we have done in the last three weeks, whether it was getting a couple of extra offensive rebounds or a couple of defensive rebounds.”

Watch Brownell’s press conference on TCITV:

