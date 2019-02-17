Instant Replay: Clemson 7 South Alabama 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 7-2 series-clinching win over South Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (2-0) started quick as Sam Hall led off the first inning with a single before coming in to score on a sac fly by Logan Davidson. Clemson broke the game open in the fifth as three walks loaded the bases for Bryce Teodosio who blasted a ball over the centerfield wall for a 5-0 lead. The Jaguars (0-2) answered with a two-run homer in the sixth to cut the lead to 5-2, but the Tigers got a run back in the bottom of the frame on a solo homer by Hall. Clemson would tack on an insurance run in the eighth on a sac fly by Kyle Wilkie to clinch the weekend series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the fifth inning thanks to the long ball. The Tigers used three walks to load the bases with two outs and Teodosio came up with the big swing to provide the Clemson pitching staff with all the runs they would need in the game.

What went right?

Davis Sharpe had a great first start, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts in 5.0 scoreless innings to earn his first career win. Holt Jones had a solid outing out of the bullpen, striking out all three batters he faced. In the game, four Tiger pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts against only two walks. Hall had a team-high two hits while Teodosio drove in four runs.

What went wrong?

Before settling in, Jacob Hennessy gave up a two-run homer and allowed three hits over 2.1 innings. Offensively, the Tigers struggled to pick up base hits as they had only five hits in the game (two homers). Clemson stranded 10 runners in the contest, including leaving the bases loaded in the fourth.