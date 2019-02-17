Monte Lee nailed it, Davis Sharpe is going to be special

Baseball

After Davis Sharpe’s impressive Saturday where he pitched five scoreless innings in the first game for Clemson in its win over South Alabama, and then hit two home runs in the second game of the doubleheader, The Clemson Insider thought back to what head coach Monte Lee told us in November about the freshman.

Watch Lee discuss Sharpe and what how special he will be for the Tigers.

 

