Wilkins wants to put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine

NORTH CHARLESTON — Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is working hard in Santa Ana, Calif., as he prepares for the NFL Scouting Combine.

“It is a good group of guys that I am with,” the three-time All-American said Saturday. “I’m trying hard and doing my best to get ready to go.”

Wilkins was at The Fan Zone in North Charleston Saturday for an autograph session for Clemson fans. He was joined by former Tigers Dexter Lawrence and Kendall Joseph for the 4-hour even where nearly a 1,000 Clemson fans came out to see the three national champions.

The unanimous All-American and winner of the Campbell Trophy this past season says he is not working on anything specific for the combine, which will be Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis, Ind.

“I really just improving in all areas, really,” Wilkins said. “There are a lot of areas that I want to do well, and I want to put on a show at the combine.”

Watch Lawrence’s interview from The Fan Zone on TCITV.

