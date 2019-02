Clemson continued to use the long ball and jumped up 4-0 on a two-run shot by Adam Hackenburg in the bottom of the fourth.

Jordan Greene got the ball rolling with a base hit to start the inning before he stole second base. After a Bryce Teodosio strike out, Hackenburg sounded off on a 1-0 pitch for his first career homer to double the Tigers’ lead to 4-0.