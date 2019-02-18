In-state DB drawing interest from Tigers, planning visit

Mauldin (S.C.) 2020 defensive back Andru Phillips has seen his recruitment pick up quickly in recent weeks with two new Power Five conference offers.

Virginia Tech and West Virginia extended offers in the past few weeks, joining Kentucky and Wake Forest among others on his offer sheet.

“It feels good,” Phillips said of the new offers. “All the hard work I’ve put in to football throughout my life is starting to pay off.”

Phillips (6-0, 180) received his first offer last summer from Kentucky, where his father, Carlos, played football in the 1980s. East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Kent State have also offered.

The in-state cornerback is firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar as well and has been in contact with area recruiter Mickey Conn and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“I’m getting a lot of interest from Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, and Clemson is showing a lot of interest,” Phillips said.

“I’m mainly talking to coach Conn and coach Reed. They tell me I’m at the top of their boards.”

Phillips is certainly interested in Clemson as well and will make his first unofficial visit to the school in a few weeks when the Tigers hold their second junior day of the year.

“I’ll be up there March 9,” he said. “It’ll be my first time there.”

“I’m very impressed with Dabo and what he’s done with the program,” Phillips added.

A local prospect who lives less than an hour away from Clemson’s campus, Phillips would be thrilled to have the opportunity to suit up for the Tigers in the future.

“An offer from Clemson would be big time,” he said.

Phillips plans to narrow down his recruitment soon and then make his commitment decision on July 8.

Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have played host to Phillips thus far this offseason. Before going to Clemson, he plans to visit North Carolina this coming weekend.

