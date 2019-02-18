Lee: "For Askew, it doesn't get much better than that"

Lee: "For Askew, it doesn't get much better than that"

Clemson head coach Monte Lee had plenty of praise for the performance from Keyshawn Askew in his first start for the Tigers.  Askew had a no hitter going into the fifth inning.

Watch coach Lee’s postgame press conference on TCTIV:

 

