The latest on 4-star Clemson target Tucker

Bryn Tucker, one of the country’s best offensive line prospects, has emerged as a priority target for Clemson in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound standout from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic picked up a long-awaited offer from Clemson in January while on campus for the program’s elite junior day.

Since then, he has stayed in touch and continued to build his relationship with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“Me and coach Caldwell have been in contact with each other a lot,” Tucker told The Clemson Insider.

What is Caldwell’s message to the four-star prospect?

“We need you back (on campus) and you’re the offensive lineman we need to make it the best,” Tucker said.

Tucker, ranked by ESPN as the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2020 class, has collected more than two dozen offers.

Along with Clemson, he feels that several other schools have been showing a lot of love lately.

“LSU, Oklahoma, VT, Notre Dame and Auburn,” he listed.

Tucker told TCI that he intends to take one of his five allotted official visits to Clemson. So far, he has two official visits on the docket.

“April 6th I will be taking my first official to LSU,” he said, “then that following weekend I plan on taking my second official to Oklahoma.”

Tucker could make his college decision as early as this summer.

“Probably June or July,” he said of his commitment timetable, “or during my senior season.”

Where do the Tigers stand among his favorites right now?

“Top 3 for sure,” he said.

Tucker, who hails from the same school as Amari Rodgers, visited Death Valley for the Duke game last season and attended the win over Auburn in 2017 as well. He is ranked as a top-10 offensive tackle prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN and 247Sports, while Rivals ranks him as the country’s No. 6 offensive guard.

