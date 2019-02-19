Tennessee Tech Game Postponed, Rescheduled

Latest
Twin in-state recruits impressed with Clemson
Among the in-state prospects who witnessed Clemson’s win vs. South Carolina at Death Valley last season were a pair of twin brothers in Joshua and Jordan Burrell. The talented class of 2021 duo from (…)
It’s time for the Tigers to make their own luck
Brad Brownell does not think he has walked under any ladders, broke any mirrors or came across a black cat in the last month, but something has happened. Since its Jan. 26 game at NC State, his (…)
Instant Replay: Clemson 7, Charlotte 6
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 7-6 win over Charlotte on Monday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Tigers (3-1) started quick as (…)
Dominant first start builds Askew's confidence
Although it sounds repetitive, it was again a freshman who caught the eye of everyone Monday night in No. 14 Clemson’s 7-6 win over Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Freshman left-handed pitcher (…)
Best part about Justyn Ross, Clemson has him for 2 more years
When Clemson recruited Justyn Ross out of Phenix City, Ala., the coaches wanted him because they knew he could be a difference maker on the biggest of stages. They were right. Though Clemson fans and those (…)
All-American IMG OL talks Clemson interest
Weston Franklin has emerged as one of the top offensive line prospects in the class of 2021. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound sophomore has already earned offers from Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia Southern and (…)
The Insider Report
Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report. What is the latest on 5-star WR Julian Fleming? When will Clemson host their pro day? More (…)
Lee: 'For Askew, it doesn't get much better than that'
Clemson head coach Monte Lee had plenty of praise for the performance of freshman pitcher Keyshawn Askew after his first game as a Tiger. Askew was flirting with a no-hitter heading into the fifth inning (…)
Hackenburg, Askew, Greene postgame press conference
Keyshawn Askew, Adam Hackenburg and Jordan Greene talk about Clemson’s 7-6 win over Charlotte Monday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV: (…)
Joseph: 'We have nothing to hide at Clemson'
Kendall Joseph said he was not one of the 18 Clemson football players tested for performance enhancing drugs by the NCAA prior to Clemson’s Cotton Bowl victory over Notre Dame on Dec. 29. Joseph (…)