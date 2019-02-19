Tennessee Tech Game Postponed, Rescheduled

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, the scheduled game between Tennessee Tech and Clemson on Wednesday at 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed. The game was rescheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on ACC Network Extra. Tickets for the originally-scheduled game on Wednesday are valid for the rescheduled game on April 24.
 
The Tigers’ next game is Friday at 4 p.m., against Virginia Military at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in the first contest of a three-game series.

