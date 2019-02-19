Twin in-state recruits impressed with Clemson

Among the in-state prospects who witnessed Clemson’s win vs. South Carolina at Death Valley last season were a pair of twin brothers in Joshua and Jordan Burrell.

The talented class of 2021 duo from Blythewood High School is drawing interest from the Tigers. Area recruiter Brandon Streeter checked in on them during the recent NCAA contact period, and they are planning to return to Clemson for another visit this spring.

“When Coach Streeter came to our school during the contact period, he said he’d prefer us to visit for a spring practice,” Jordan (pictured above) told TCI recently. “So as soon as we get some practice dates, they will be in consideration.”

Jordan (6-0, 170) is an athlete that is being recruited by various schools as a safety, cornerback, nickelback or wide receiver. The sophomore picked up his first offer from Virginia Tech in late January and feels the Hokies are showing the most interest early in his recruiting process.

Joshua (6-2, 190), meanwhile, plays wide receiver and has an offer from Virginia Tech as well to go with others from South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisville, Syracuse and Rutgers.

Jordan says he and Joshua are looking to be teammates again at the next level.

The twins had a great experience at Clemson last year, have been impressed by Dabo Swinney’s program and an offer from the Tigers in the future would obviously be big for the in-state recruits who live just a couple of hours away from campus.

“I enjoyed the facilities and the game experience going up against the rival team, South Carolina,” Jordan said.

“We both like the winning tradition and the development the players get when being coached by some of the best,” he added.

Jordan and Joshua have visited South Carolina this offseason and are slated to visit Virginia Tech in a couple of weeks.