4-star West Coast RB visiting Clemson today

Clemson is set to play host to one of the top running back prospects on the West Coast.

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic four-star Sam Adams is visiting campus today with his aunt.

“I’m extremely excited since this will be my first time ever visiting Clemson,” Adams told The Clemson Insider prior to the visit. “I can’t wait.”

Adams’ father, also named Sam, was an All-American defensive tackle at Texas A&M who went on to be drafted eighth overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 1994 and selected to three Pro Bowls during his NFL career.

The younger Adams is approaching the 40-offer mark with an impressive list that includes Texas A&M, Ohio State, Washington, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Southern Cal, among others.

Adams also plans to visit Alabama and Georgia while in the Southeast.

Going into the Clemson visit, he was eager to check out a couple of things in particular.

“I’m excited to see the facilities and campus since I’ve heard very highly of them,” he said.

Adams has been keeping in contact with Clemson’s coaches heading into today’s visit.

“They’re pumped to see me as I am to see them,” Adams said. “They told me it’s going to be a great time.”

As a junior last season, Adams rushed for 929 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He added 200 yards receiving and three touchdown catches and was named a Junior All-American by MaxPreps.

