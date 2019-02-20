Brownell explains why Clemson lacked focus in loss to Seminoles

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said the Tigers had a tough night Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum, as No. 16 Florida State beat them 77-64.

The Seminoles used a 15-2 run late in the first half to seize control of the game. They led by as many as 18 points.

“We just did not play as well tonight as we have been playing in certain games and certainly a lot of that is because Florida State is playing at a very good level.

“They are playing with a lot of confidence physically. They are a lot to handle. They are big and strong at every position.”

