Clemson clawed back from an 18-point second half deficit and found itself within seven points of No. 16 Florida State with 8:09 to play, but couldn’t push over the hump in a 77-64 loss Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Marcquise Reed led Clemson (15-11, 5-8 ACC) with 20 points, while Elijah Thomas (13), Shelton Mitchell (12) and David Skara (10) all contributed double-figures.

