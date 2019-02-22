4-star WR has strong relationship with Clemson

One of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets in the 2020 cycle is four-star E.J. Williams from Phenix City (Ala.) Central.

Williams — a former teammate of both Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and safety signee Ray Thornton — has been a frequent visitor to Clemson since receiving an offer from the Tigers last summer. He most recently made his way to campus for the program’s elite junior day in late January.

Clemson’s coaches have made Williams feel like a priority, and he has built a strong bond with the Tigers. He continues to communicate regularly with receivers coach Jeff Scott and area recruiter Todd Bates.

“Coach Scott texted me this morning actually,” Williams told The Clemson Insider recently. “I have a great relationship with him and I hear a lot from coach Bates. They really like me as a wide receiver.”

Williams is certainly fond of the coaches as well.

“I think him (Scott) and coach Bates are really great coaches and men overall,” he said.

Scott believes Williams could be a valuable addition to Wide Receiver U in the future.

“He tells me he really thinks I can be a great receiver and he can develop me really well,” Williams said.

At the beginning of February, Williams trimmed down his list of offers when he announced a top 12 of Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, LSU and Arkansas.

According to Williams, it won’t be long before he further narrows the field.

“When spring starts I will narrow it down to 5,” he said.

Where do the Tigers stand right now?

“Top 5,” he said.

Williams said he plans to make his commitment decision in December. Up next for him is a visit to Tennessee. He most recently visited Alabama last Saturday.

