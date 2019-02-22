Bench’s lack of production starting to catch up to the Tigers

There is a good reason for Clemson’s lack of shooting during its three-game losing streak … its players are tired.

In the Tigers’ loss to Florida State this past Tuesday, they went the final six minutes of the first half missing seven of their last eight shots, while the Seminoles went on a 15-2 run to close out the half and seize control of the game.

Before any of that Clemson (15-11, 5-8 ACC) held the ‘Noles to 23 points and trailed by just two points as its defense kept the game close. However, because they were getting nothing from their bench, the starters’ legs started to tire.

As a result, Clemson started missing shots, some wide open.

Florida State’s bench outscored the Tigers’ bench 30-2 in its 77-64 win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

“It is obvious, I guess, that our bench has not been as good as we would like and maybe some guys have not developed as much as we like or trust as much to give us significant minutes and significant productivity in games,” Brownell said Friday as Clemson prepares to host Boston College at noon on Saturday. “There are times, in games, when our main-line guys are playing heavy minutes. So, because of that there are times when they are a little bit tired. More times than not, they are going to do a little bit of resting on offense.”

Brownell blames the lack of development from his young players on himself, his coaching staff and the players themselves.

“So, it is certainly something we have talked about as a staff. We have talked a little bit with our players. Some of it is on us as coaches in continuing to develop our guys and trust our guys and our younger players to play well and to give them more minutes,” he said. “Then some of it is on our younger players. Our younger players need to play well and when they have had the opportunities, they need to go in there and capitalize.

“We are far enough into the season now that you should know what is going on. You should have played enough that your past all the butterflies all the time. Now you just need to go out and make plays and trust in yourself and in your game. That is something we are trying to get to, but sometimes that is easier said than done.”

