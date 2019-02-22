Friday's game with Virginia Military postponed

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to inclement weather, Friday’s game between Virginia Military and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed and will not be played on Friday. Clemson officials continue to monitor the weather forecast and will provide an update on this weekend’s three-game series schedule against Virginia Military by late Friday afternoon.

