Friday's game with Virginia Military postponed

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to inclement weather, Friday’s game between Virginia Military and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed and will not be played on Friday. Clemson officials continue to monitor the weather forecast and will provide an update on this weekend’s three-game series schedule against Virginia Military by late Friday afternoon.
Latest
Lawrence isn’t worried about all the hype
With all the things Trevor Lawrence can do with a football, there is one area his girlfriend has informed him he needs to improve … talking to the media. Clemson’s All-American quarterback does not (…)
Even Renfrow’s diet is average
Once again, Hunter Renfrow has proven an average looking guy can play major college football if he truly wants to. Everyone knows Renfrow’s story. A former high school quarterback who ran the (…)
Teammate of Clemson commit has high interest in Tigers
One notable in-state prospect on Clemson’s radar is Kevon Haigler. The class of 2020 linebacker is teammates with Clemson commitment Demonte Capehart at Hartsville High School and has visited Clemson (…)
Tigers suffer road loss at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. — Clemson couldn’t handle an aggressive Georgia Tech team Thursday as they fell, 75-53, at McCamish Pavilion. Ten Tigers notched at least one point on the evening as Clemson benefited from 25 (…)
Lawrence admires the way Watson plays, leads
Trevor Lawrence wants to be Trevor Lawrence, not Deshaun Watson or anyone else. When the 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback enrolled at Clemson last January, everyone wondered if he would be the next (…)
Lawrence explains what makes Clemson so special
When Trevor Lawrence was deciding on which college he wanted to attend and play football for, he did what any responsible young man or woman would do. He had an idea what he was looking for in a school. He had (…)
Clemson recruiting: Prospects to watch in Alabama for 2020
A year after beating out Nick Saban to land the state of Alabama’s top prospect in five-star wide receiver Justyn Ross, Dabo Swinney and Clemson dipped back into the Yellowhammer State last cycle, signing (…)
Two Clemson stars named to S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2019 Class
Two former Clemson stars where named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2019 on Thursday. Former Clemson kicker and punter Chris Gardocki and former baseball star Shane (…)
3 conferences join football officiating alliance
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three conferences – the Colonial Athletic Association, the Ivy League and the Patriot League – will join the football officiating alliance that was formed in the spring of 2018 (…)
ACC off to a solid start on the baseball diamond
After one week of play, the Atlantic Coast Conference is off to a solid start as the 14 teams have a combined record of 38-15 (.717) on the season. Eight teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, (…)