Lawrence isn’t worried about all the hype

With all the things Trevor Lawrence can do with a football, there is one area his girlfriend has informed him he needs to improve … talking to the media.

Clemson’s All-American quarterback does not get nervous in front of the camera or with all the attention he gets, but he does struggle with it according to her.

“She said that answering questions, I guess, I sound kind of monotone and all that, so maybe I should work on that,” he said laughing.

If public speaking is the only thing Lawrence needs to improve on, then he and the Clemson football program will gladly accept it the next two seasons.

There is a big argument out there that says Lawrence is ready for the NFL now. After what he did to Notre Dame’s and Alabama’s secondaries in the College Football Playoff, you can understand the argument.

Clemson’s quarterback diced up the Irish and Crimson Tide and he made it look easy at times. He combined to complete 47 of 71 passes (66.2 percent) for 674 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in the two playoff games.

For his efforts, the true freshman was voted the offensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl Classic and CFP National Championship Game.

However, as great as Lawrence was in his first season, don’t think he is letting it all go to his head. He is not allowing himself to buy into all the hype.

“I think the biggest thing is just keeping the team first,” he said recently. “I think that’s one thing. I think all the quarterbacks here at Clemson since I’ve been here have done that, and as long as you keep that first and just – it’s a team game.

“You come here to play with the team and win championships and do all those things. It’s not an individual game, so I think that’s the biggest thing, when you go into situations like this. That’s all I really have to say about that is just don’t put yourself above the team.”

Lawrence is already being hyped as the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019. But he honestly said he does not care about any of that stuff and is just trying do what he can in the moment.

“I know I have at least a few more years of college left, so I’m not really worried about all that stuff, and I’ve got time just to be in college and just have fun and be with my teammates and just enjoy every moment. That’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here