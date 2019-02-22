Tigers in desperate need of win

Brad Brownell does not usually talk about the big picture when he addresses his Clemson basketball team, but with five games to go in the regular season, he also knows he does not have to. His Tigers already know what’s at stake.

What’s at stake is a possible NCAA Tournament bid, which with each loss slips more and more through his squad’s grasp. As Clemson gets set to host Boston College Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, it is in desperate need of a win to keep its hopes alive.

The Tigers (15-11, 5-8 ACC) currently rank No. 44 in the NET rankings, which the NCAA Selection Committee uses to determine its 36 at-large bids for next month’s tournament. Clemson, who has lost three straight games, likely needs to win four of it remaining five games to make the tournament, and even then, there is no guarantee they will.

“I will not say we don’t ever talk about the NCAA Tournament and all of that because we do,” Brownell said. “Our guys know, they pay attention on their own. So, there is a lot that we do not need to talk about.”

However, Brownell understands his team has an opportunity to accomplish their goals because they play in the ACC.

“We certainly mention it at times and understand that the great thing about playing in the ACC is there are always opportunities,” he said. “Obviously, the challenging thing about playing in the ACC is there are always good teams to play.”

Unfortunately, Boston College (13-12, 4-9 ACC) is one of those teams the NCAA does not consider a resumé builder. The Eagles are No. 124 in its NET rankings, the lowest ranked opponent remaining on Clemson’s schedule.

The Tigers also have games at Pitt (No. 113) and at Notre Dame (103) that are also ranked outside the top 100. Home games against North Carolina (No. 9) and Syracuse (No. 42) seem to be Clemson’s best opportunities for marquee wins.

UNC, who Clemson hosts on March 2, is an opportunity for a Quadrant 1-win. The Tigers are 2-7 in Quadrant 1 games this season.

Syracuse, who comes to Littlejohn on March 9, is considered a Quadrant 2-team. Clemson is 2-4 in Quadrant 2 contests.

The quadrant system is used to give context to win and losses.

“If you can play well, and handle your business, you have a chance to string along significant wins together,” Brownell said. “That is what we are trying to do. We did it a little bit earlier in the year and we have not done it in the last couple of games. We have to start with one. So, we just need to play a little bit better. Try to finish a game and we will go from there.”

The Tigers tip off against Boston College at noon on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports South.