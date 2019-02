Clemson’s chances of making the NCAA tournament are not gone just yet.

The Tigers defeated Boston College, 76-66, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Head coach Brad Brownell said after the game he was proud of his team’s effort and gives credit to leading scorer Marquise Reed on a job well done. The senior scored a career high of 31 points, including nine during a key stretch in the second half.

Brownell was very honest about his team and his players in Saturday’s press conference.