Photo Gallery: Clemson 8, VMI 6

Clemson downed VMI, 8-6, Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore in the first game of a doubleheader in Clemson.
Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from the game.
A few weeks back, while training for next week’s NFL Combine, Hunter Renfrow got word former Clemson wide receiver Adam Humphries, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was coming to the Anderson, S.C., (…)
Clemson entered the fourth inning looking for their first hit of the game. With one out Davis Sharpe singled to left. Grayson Byrd followed with a double to left center to score Sharpe all the way from (…)
Jordan Greene’s two-run home run in the seventh inning lifted the 14th-ranked Clemson Tigers to an 8-6 victory over VMI in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. (…)
VMI hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to tie the game. The Tigers wasted no time in responding. Kyle Wilkie walked to start the bottom of the seventh. Jordan Greene looked to be going to (…)
Guard Marcquise Reed led Clemson to a 76-66 victory over Boston College Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. His impressive performance keeps the Tigers (16-11, 6-8 ACC) NCAA tournaments hopes (…)
Clemson’s chances of making the NCAA tournament are not gone just yet. The Tigers defeated Boston College, 76-66, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. Head coach Brad Brownell said after the game he (…)
Clemson regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Kyle Wilkie reached on a single to third. Jordan Greene and Chad Fairey both walked to load the bases. Bryce Teodosio hit a long sacrifice fly to center to (…)
Clemson got on the board in the bottom of the third. Bryce Teodosio hit a perfect bunt down the left field line to start things off for the Tigers. Sam Hall doubled to left field scoring Teodosio. Hall (…)
With his team’s hopes of making an NCAA Tournament at stake, Clemson senior Marcquise Reed put his teammates on his back and took over Saturday’s game against Boston College. Reed scored a career-high 31 (…)
Kristian Story, one of the top-ranked athletes in the 2020 class, has a good impression of Dabo Swinney from what he knows about Clemson’s head coach. “I haven’t talked with him personally but from what (…)