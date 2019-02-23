Clemson powers past VMI in Game 2

Three home runs and a strong pitching performance by freshman Davis Sharpe lifted No. 14 Clemson to an 8-2 victory over VMI Saturday to sweep the doubleheader at Doug Kinsgmore Stadium in Clemson.

Sharpe, who improved to 2-0, pitched another gem for the Tigers. He went six innings and only gave up one hit and no runs in the victory.

The freshman struck out 11 batters and walked only two. Clemson pitching struck out 17 batters in Game 2.

Clemson (5-1) entered the fourth inning without a hit itself. It was fitting that Sharpe got the first hit with a single to left.

Grayson Byrd followed with a double to left center to score Sharpe all the way from first. With two outs Adam Hackenburg hit a three-run home run, his second of the year, and all of a sudden Clemson had a 4-0 lead.

Byrd went long for the first time this season in the sixth inning. The solo shot to the Cajun Cafe behind right field stretched the lead to 5-0.

VMI got on the board with a run in the top of the seventh, but the Tigers stretched the lead to 8-1 on a three-run shot from pinch hitter Bryar Hawkins. It was the freshman’s first at-bat in his Clemson career.

The Keydets plated another run in the top of the eighth inning to end the scoring.

The Tigers will go for the sweep against VMI at 1 p.m. on Sunday.