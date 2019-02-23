Offer would put Tigers ‘very high’ on list for top-ranked ATH

Kristian Story, one of the top-ranked athletes in the 2020 class, has a good impression of Dabo Swinney from what he knows about Clemson’s head coach.

“I haven’t talked with him personally but from what I’ve seen he looks like a players’ coach who’s going to coach you hard but have fun,” said Story, who hails from Lanett (Ala.) High School.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect has been in contact with Clemson a little bit and said he would like to visit campus but doesn’t know yet when he will make the trip. So far this offseason, he has been to Alabama and Duke.

Story is ranked among the top five athletes and top 100 overall prospects in the country. He has compiled scholarship offers from close to 20 schools including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

Should Clemson enter the mix with an offer moving forward, the Tigers would emerge as a top contender in his recruitment according to Story.

“They’d be very high on my list,” he said.

Story, who doesn’t claim any favorites right now, would ideally like to make a preseason commitment decision.

“I want to try before the season starts but if not by then I don’t want it to carry into signing day,” he said.

“The main factors are where I feel I fit best and where I feel most comfortable,” he added.

As a junior, Story amassed big numbers as a dual-threat quarterback, throwing for nearly 2,500 yards with 40 touchdown passes while rushing for over 1,200 yards and another 16 touchdowns. He also played defensive back and racked up 33 tackles along with nine interceptions.

Story is being recruited by most schools as an athlete. He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 5 athlete and No. 94 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here