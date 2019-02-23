Reed aids in keeping Tigers' tournament chances alive

Guard Marcquise Reed led Clemson to a 76-66 victory over Boston College Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

His impressive performance keeps the Tigers (16-11, 6-8 ACC) NCAA tournaments hopes alive.

Reed scored a career high of 31 points in Saturday’s victory.

“In practice we had a sense of urgency the last few days in practice.” Reed said.

“It’s hard. It’s a competitive conference,” the senior continued. “You can’t get your head down when you go on a losing streak, and you can’t get your head too high when you go on a winning streak. Anybody can be beaten on any given night.”

Reed also nine rebounds and four assists on Saturday.

“We just want to focus on us, one game at a time and keep fighting.”

Watch Aamir Simms’ and Reed’s post-game press conference on TCITV: