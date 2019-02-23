Sharpe, Greene, Hackenburg postgame

Davis Sharpe, Adam Hackenburg and Jordan Greene all played key roles in the Tigers’ sweep of VMI Saturday.
Watch the press conference of Saturday’s stars on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Monte Lee said freshman Davis Sharpe is well beyond his years after another strong peformance on the mound and at that plate. Coach Lee liked the way his team played after only getting (…)
Clemson played host to one of the top running back prospects on the West Coast this week when Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic four-star Sam Adams visited Tigertown. Adams, the son of former Texas (…)
Three home runs and a strong pitching performance by freshman Davis Sharpe lifted No. 14 Clemson to an 8-2 victory over VMI Saturday to sweep the doubleheader at Doug Kinsgmore Stadium in Clemson. Sharpe, (…)
When Boston College’s Jared Hamilton made two free throws to cap an 8-0 run, Clemson found itself tied with the Eagles with 4:15 to play. This was not the spot the Tigers hoped to be in when they entered (…)
A few weeks back, while training for next week’s NFL Combine, Hunter Renfrow got word former Clemson wide receiver Adam Humphries, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was coming to the Anderson, S.C., (…)
Clemson downed VMI, 8-6, Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore in the first game of a doubleheader in Clemson. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from the game. Photo Gallery
Clemson entered the fourth inning looking for their first hit of the game. With one out Davis Sharpe singled to left. Grayson Byrd followed with a double to left center to score Sharpe all the way from (…)
Jordan Greene’s two-run home run in the seventh inning lifted the 14th-ranked Clemson Tigers to an 8-6 victory over VMI in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. (…)
VMI hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to tie the game. The Tigers wasted no time in responding. Kyle Wilkie walked to start the bottom of the seventh. Jordan Greene looked to be going to (…)
Guard Marcquise Reed led Clemson to a 76-66 victory over Boston College Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. His impressive performance keeps the Tigers (16-11, 6-8 ACC) NCAA tournaments hopes (…)