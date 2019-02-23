Tigers set to host VMI

Baseball

Tigers set to host VMI

By 2 hours ago

Countdown to First Pitch

Fourteen-ranked Clemson welcomes VMI to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game weekend series.

Currently scheduled game times are a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday with a Sunday finally at 1 p.m.

 

The Series

Meetings: 1 (first met in 1916)
Series Record: Clemson leads 1-0
Record at Clemson: N/A
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 2-0 at VMI in 1916
vs. Lee: N/A

Quick Hits

Clemson is 12-2 all-time on February 22 with a 9-0 mark at home.
The Tigers are 17-5 all-time on February 23 with a 12-0 mark at home.
Clemson is 19-5 all-time on February 24 with a 16-2 mark at home.
The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 427-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 252-51-1 mark at home.
Coach Lee has faced seven of the nine SoCon programs (missing East Tennessee State & VMI). Lee is 93-35 against the programs, including a 19-0 record at Clemson.

The Keydets

Head Coach: Jonathan Hadra (5th season at VMI)
2018 Recap: 26-27 (12-12; 4th SoCon – N/A – NR
Preseason: 8th in Media Poll & 9th in Coaches Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
Road Record: 0-3 (10-16 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 9-0 @ Virginia (Tue, 2/19)
L, 3-5 @ UNC Wilmington (Sun, 2/17)
W, 9-4 vs. Saint Joseph’s (Sun, 2/17)
L, 2-5 @ UNC Wilmington (Fri, 2/15)
W, 9-3 vs. Saint Joseph’s (Fri, 2/15)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .237 (4.6 RPG) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 27 BB, 9 HBP, 51 K, 3-4 SB
Pitching: 4.50 ERA, .241 OBA (40 hits), 18 BB, & 36 K in 42.0 IP
Fielding: .960 (7 errors in 174 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Home Record: 3-1 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 7-6 vs. Charlotte (Mon, 2/18)
L, 3-4 vs. South Alabama (Sat, 2/16)
W, 7-2 vs. South Alabama (Sat, 2/16)
W, 6-2 vs. South Alabama (Fri, 2/15)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .229 (5.8 RPG) with 4 2B, 10 HR, 27 BB, 5 HBP, 38 K, 12-14 SB
Pitching: 3.00 ERA, .195 OBA (25 hits), 7 BB, & 46 K in 36.0 IP
Fielding: .986 (2 errors in 142 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

VMI
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 26 Ryan Smoot SR .167 BA with 1 RBI & 5 BB in 3 games
1B 9 Jake Huggins SR .391 BA with 1 3B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 5 games
2B 7 Callen Nuccio SO .190 BA with 1 2B & 2 RBI in 5 games
SS 1 Michael Diodato JR .250 BA with 2 R & 3 BB in 5 games
3B 27 Josh Hollifield *SO .174 BA with 1 2B & 2 RBI in 5 games
LF 23 Cody Warner SO .091 BA with 1 2B & 4 RBI in 5 games
CF 20 Will Knight *FR .389 BA with 1 RBI & 3 BB in 5 games
RF 29 Ryan Hatten JR .133 BA with 1 2B & 2 RBI in 4 games
DH 22 Nathan Loyd SO .278 BA with 1 RBI & 3 BB in 5 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .000 BA with 1 RBI & 3 BB in 3 games
1B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .083 BA with 2 R & 4 BB in 4 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .333 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 4 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .182 BA with 2 HR & 5 RBI in 4 games
3B 5 Sam Hall SO .250 BA with 1 HR & 3 RBI in 4 games
LF 1 Kier Meredith SO .333 BA with 1 BB in 2 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .333 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 5 RBI in 4 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .267 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 1 RBI in 4 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .429 BA with 2 HR & 3 RBI in 2 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 19 Jacob Menders JR 0-0/1 app/1 GS/0.00 ERA (3.0 IP)/.308 OBA (4 hits)/2 BB/2 K
RHP 19 Brooks Crawford SR 0-0/1 app/1 GS/3.86 ERA (4.2 IP)/.235 OBA (4 hits)/0 BB/ 1 K
Game Two
RHP 36 Adam Jewell FR 0-0/1 app/1 GS/0.00 ERA (5.0 IP)/.063 OBA (1 hit)/2 BB/2 K
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 1-0/1 app/1 GS/0.00 ERA (5.0 IP)/.118 OBA (2 hits)/2 BB/8 K
Game Three
RHP 37 Zak Kent JR 1-0/1 app/1 GS/3.60 ERA (5.0 IP)/.273 OBA (6 hits)/1 BB/3 K
LHP 12 Justin Wrobleski FR 0-1/1 app/1 GS/6.35 ERA (5.2 IP)/.200 OBA (4 hits)/1 BB/8 K

 

