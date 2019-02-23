Tigers set to host VMI

Countdown to First Pitch
Fourteen-ranked Clemson welcomes VMI to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game weekend series.
Currently scheduled game times are a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday with a Sunday finally at 1 p.m.
The Series
|Meetings:
|1 (first met in 1916)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 1-0
|Record at Clemson:
|N/A
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 2-0 at VMI in 1916
|vs. Lee:
|N/A
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 12-2 all-time on February 22 with a 9-0 mark at home.
|The Tigers are 17-5 all-time on February 23 with a 12-0 mark at home.
|Clemson is 19-5 all-time on February 24 with a 16-2 mark at home.
|The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 427-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 252-51-1 mark at home.
|Coach Lee has faced seven of the nine SoCon programs (missing East Tennessee State & VMI). Lee is 93-35 against the programs, including a 19-0 record at Clemson.
The Keydets
|Head Coach:
|Jonathan Hadra (5th season at VMI)
|2018 Recap:
|26-27 (12-12; 4th SoCon – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|8th in Media Poll & 9th in Coaches Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
|Road Record:
|0-3 (10-16 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 9-0 @ Virginia (Tue, 2/19)
L, 3-5 @ UNC Wilmington (Sun, 2/17)
W, 9-4 vs. Saint Joseph’s (Sun, 2/17)
L, 2-5 @ UNC Wilmington (Fri, 2/15)
W, 9-3 vs. Saint Joseph’s (Fri, 2/15)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.237 (4.6 RPG) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 27 BB, 9 HBP, 51 K, 3-4 SB
|Pitching:
|4.50 ERA, .241 OBA (40 hits), 18 BB, & 36 K in 42.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.960 (7 errors in 174 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|3-1 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 7-6 vs. Charlotte (Mon, 2/18)
L, 3-4 vs. South Alabama (Sat, 2/16)
W, 7-2 vs. South Alabama (Sat, 2/16)
W, 6-2 vs. South Alabama (Fri, 2/15)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.229 (5.8 RPG) with 4 2B, 10 HR, 27 BB, 5 HBP, 38 K, 12-14 SB
|Pitching:
|3.00 ERA, .195 OBA (25 hits), 7 BB, & 46 K in 36.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.986 (2 errors in 142 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|VMI
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|26
|Ryan Smoot
|SR
|.167 BA with 1 RBI & 5 BB in 3 games
|1B
|9
|Jake Huggins
|SR
|.391 BA with 1 3B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 5 games
|2B
|7
|Callen Nuccio
|SO
|.190 BA with 1 2B & 2 RBI in 5 games
|SS
|1
|Michael Diodato
|JR
|.250 BA with 2 R & 3 BB in 5 games
|3B
|27
|Josh Hollifield
|*SO
|.174 BA with 1 2B & 2 RBI in 5 games
|LF
|23
|Cody Warner
|SO
|.091 BA with 1 2B & 4 RBI in 5 games
|CF
|20
|Will Knight
|*FR
|.389 BA with 1 RBI & 3 BB in 5 games
|RF
|29
|Ryan Hatten
|JR
|.133 BA with 1 2B & 2 RBI in 4 games
|DH
|22
|Nathan Loyd
|SO
|.278 BA with 1 RBI & 3 BB in 5 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.000 BA with 1 RBI & 3 BB in 3 games
|1B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.083 BA with 2 R & 4 BB in 4 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.333 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 4 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.182 BA with 2 HR & 5 RBI in 4 games
|3B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.250 BA with 1 HR & 3 RBI in 4 games
|LF
|1
|Kier Meredith
|SO
|.333 BA with 1 BB in 2 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.333 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 5 RBI in 4 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.267 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 1 RBI in 4 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.429 BA with 2 HR & 3 RBI in 2 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|19
|Jacob Menders
|JR
|0-0/1 app/1 GS/0.00 ERA (3.0 IP)/.308 OBA (4 hits)/2 BB/2 K
|RHP
|19
|Brooks Crawford
|SR
|0-0/1 app/1 GS/3.86 ERA (4.2 IP)/.235 OBA (4 hits)/0 BB/ 1 K
|Game Two
|RHP
|36
|Adam Jewell
|FR
|0-0/1 app/1 GS/0.00 ERA (5.0 IP)/.063 OBA (1 hit)/2 BB/2 K
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|1-0/1 app/1 GS/0.00 ERA (5.0 IP)/.118 OBA (2 hits)/2 BB/8 K
|Game Three
|RHP
|37
|Zak Kent
|JR
|1-0/1 app/1 GS/3.60 ERA (5.0 IP)/.273 OBA (6 hits)/1 BB/3 K
|LHP
|12
|Justin Wrobleski
|FR
|0-1/1 app/1 GS/6.35 ERA (5.2 IP)/.200 OBA (4 hits)/1 BB/8 K