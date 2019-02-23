Top West Coast RB ‘really loved’ Clemson visit

Clemson played host to one of the top running back prospects on the West Coast this week when Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic four-star Sam Adams visited Tigertown.

Adams, the son of former Texas A&M All-American and three-time NFL Pro Bowl defensive tackle Sam Adams, spent around five hours on campus Wednesday.

“I really loved the visit,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Their plan for the players after football is amazing and that really caught my eye.”

Another aspect of the visit that Adams came away impressed by was seeing Clemson’s state-of-the-art football facility.

“I like the facility. They have everything you need and more, and it’s easy to get around,” he said.

The visit also afforded Adams, the nation’s No. 11 running back according to Rivals, a chance to get to know Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott.

“We talked about Clemson and their system,” Adams said. “He showed me around and we just began our relationship and we’re going to continue to build onto it.”

After a great experience at Clemson, Adams is hoping to see the defending national champs join his offer list that includes Washington, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Penn State and Southern Cal, among others.

“Clemson would be high up on my list if they do pull the trigger,” he said.

Adams also went to Georgia and Alabama this week while in the Southeast and picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide during his visit there.

As a junior last season, Adams rushed for 929 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He added 200 yards receiving and three touchdown receptions and was named a junior All-American by MaxPreps.

