Clemson makes cut for one of nation’s top prospects

One of the nation’s top prospects narrowed down his recruitment Sunday and Clemson made the cut.

Woodbridge (Va.) five-star linebacker Antoine Sampah cut down his list of over two dozen offers, naming a top eight of Clemson, Florida State, Alabama, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, Penn State and Oregon via Twitter.

Sampah (6-2, 220) is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 2 inside linebacker nationally and No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson extended an offer to Sampah last spring, and he has visited campus a few times, most recently for the Louisville game at Death Valley in November.

Sampah told The Clemson Insider recently that he will return to Clemson this spring.

“I actually plan on coming for a day or two at the beginning of spring practice,” he said.

This time around, Sampah plans to bring his mother along for her first look at Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I’ve seen it all, but at this point I want to get my mom on campus,” Sampah said. “Every visit so far I’ve ever taken has been with my coaches. At this point, wherever I take my coaches and my mom will be a key message to everyone about what schools I’m really considering.”

Sampah also told TCI that he plans to focus on his top eight schools until he makes his decision.

The Tigers are recruiting Sampah as a priority and have established themselves as a strong contender for his services.

“Clemson has always been a major interest of mine and it’s been great being able to get recruited by Coach V (Brent Venables),” Sampah said.

Sampah is coming off a visit to North Carolina this weekend. As a junior last season, he was credited with 70 total tackles, four for loss, a sack and fumble recovery in seven games.

