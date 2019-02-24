Clemson completes sweep of VMI

Clemson erupted for six runs in the sixth inning and added four more on Sam Hall’s grand slam in the bottom of the eighth Sunday to defeat VMI, 11-6, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

“It was really good to see our guys string together some quality at bats there,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said afterward.

With the win, the Tigers completed their first sweep of an opponent this season.

The Keydets jumped into the lead in the top of the third inning, after a long sacrifice fly to center put VMI up early 1-0.

VMI plated two runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Sam Weatherly, who earned the win, settled things down for Clemson going 2 1/3 innings, while giving up no hits and one run.

“Within the first five or six pitches he was trying to find the strike zone, but once he found it, he was really good for us,” Lee said. “He had five punch outs in two and a third (innings).”

Clemson (6-1) stormed in front in the sixth inning.

Logan Davidson doubled down the left field line to get things started before Davis Sharpe walked. Grayson Byrd then grounded out advancing Davidson and Sharpe and Chad Fairey was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

With one out, Michael Green was hit by a pitch, allowing Davidson to come home. Kyle Wilkie then walked to score Sharpe, while Bryce Teodosio reached on a fielder’s choice to score Fairey.

With the score tied at 3, Hall was hit by a pitch before Jordan Greene singled to score Green and Teodosio for a 5-3 lead. Davidson then singled, his second hit of the inning, to score Hall for a 6-3 advantage.

“After not finding a way to get anything going, it was good to see a guy like Logan get it started for us and Jordan Greene come up with another big hit there,” Lee said.

The Keydets plated one run in the top of the seventh inning to make the score 6-4, but Clemson added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away.

With the bases loaded, Hall hit a grand slam, his first as a Tiger, to make the score 10-4. Davidson recorded his second double of the day and later scored on Byrd’s single.

VMI added two runs in the top of the ninth inning to close the scoring.

The Tigers play East Tennessee State this coming Tuesday at 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.