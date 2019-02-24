Elite DT prospect plans Clemson visit

Clemson is always in the hunt for the top defensive linemen in the country, and 2021 will be no different.

Norfolk (Va.) Granby sophomore defensive tackle Katron Evans is on the Tigers’ hot list right now and plans on taking a visit to Death Valley this spring.

“I’ve already visited a couple times but I’m really looking forward to meeting Coach Swinney and talking with him,” said Evans, who already owns offers from Virginia Tech, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Penn State among others.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tackle also plans on visiting Alabama before the summer starts.

According to Evans, all of the schools in his recruitment “are on the same level right now,” but “Clemson is showing a lot of love and that can be a difference maker.”

In addition to meeting Dabo Swinney, Evans has a checklist of things he would like to learn about and see from the Tigers during his visit this spring.

“I’m looking for a cool coaching staff,” he said. “Program-wise, I just want a program that’s going to prepare me for my future and help me become a better man for me and my family.”

Clemson has certainly shown that it can be that type of program with plenty of recent successes coming out of Swinney’s ranks.

Evans fits the mold of a defensive tackle on Clemson’s line, and he believes his skillset and abilities fit right in with the Tigers’ scheme.

“Well my combination of size, speed and technique, I think I would fit in really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking to Coach Bates and we had talks about it.”

The Tigers have had a lot of recent success recruiting the state of Virginia, especially on the defensive line. It’s still very early in his recruitment, but Evans figures to have Clemson on his list all the way until the end.

