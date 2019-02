Sam Hall hit his first grand slam, and not just at Clemson, while helping lead No. 14 Clemson to a sweep of VMI Sunday with an 11-6 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Logan Davidson had three hits, including two in the sixth inning when the Tigers took command of the game.

Sam Weatherly earned the win on the mound and settled things down on the mound Clemson after giving up three runs early on.

Watch the players’ post-game press conference on TCITV.