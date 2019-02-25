Clemson Baseball’s Weekly Wrap-Up

Clemson (6-1), ranked as high as 14th in the country, beat Charlotte in a home midweek game before sweeping a three-game home series from VMI over the weekend.

Overall Record: 6-1 ACC Record: 0-0 Last Week: 4-0 2/18 Monday Charlotte W, 7-6 2/23 Saturday VMI W, 8-6 2/23 Saturday VMI W, 8-2 2/24 Saturday VMI W, 11-6 Next Week: 2/26 Tuesday East Tennessee State (6-1) 4:00PM 3/1 Friday South Carolina (6-1) 6:00PM 3/2 Saturday vs. South Carolina (6-1) 1:00PM 3/3 Sunday @ South Carolina (6-1) 1:00PM Records as of Sunday, February 24.

South Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Jordan Greene

The graduate second baseman from Fort Mill, SC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 4-for-11 (.364) in four games last week. Greene had two homers, six RBI, five runs, and four walks for a .500 on-base percentage and a .909 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Logan Davidson: 5-for-15 (.333), 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB, 4-5 SB

Bryce Teodosio: 4-for-13 (.308), 1 HR, 3 RBI, 5 R, 1 HBP, 3-3 SB

Davis Sharpe: 4-for-14 (.286), 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R, 4 BB, 1-1 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Davis Sharpe

The freshman righty from Dacula, GA earned his second consecutive pitcher-of-the-week award from his performance on Saturday. In 6.0 scoreless innings, Sharpe allowed one hit (.059 OBA) with two walks and 11 strikeouts to earn his second win.

Other pitchers of note:

Carson Spiers: 3.0 IP, 2 SV, 2 app, 1 run (0 ER), 1 hit, 1 BB, 4 K, .100 OBA

Sam Weatherly: 2.1 IP, 1-0, 1 app, 1 run (0 ER), 0 hits, 5 BB, 4 K

Holt Jones: 2.0 IP, 0-0, 2 app, 1 run (0 ER), 2 hits, 0 BB, 2 K, .286 OBA

Weekend Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 34-20 while outhitting their opponents .258 (32 hits) to .195 (25 hits). On the week, Clemson had five doubles, nine homers, 20 walks, and eight HBPs against 28 strikeouts while going 14-16 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.25 ERA, allowing 20 runs (13 earned) in 36.0 innings with 17 walks and 52 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .959 clip, committing six errors in 146 chances.