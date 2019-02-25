Clemson Baseball’s Weekly Wrap-Up

Clemson (6-1), ranked as high as 14th in the country, beat Charlotte in a home midweek game before sweeping a three-game home series from VMI over the weekend.
|
Overall Record: 6-1
|
ACC Record: 0-0
|
Last Week: 4-0
|2/18
|Monday
|Charlotte
|W, 7-6
|2/23
|Saturday
|VMI
|W, 8-6
|2/23
|Saturday
|VMI
|W, 8-2
|2/24
|Saturday
|VMI
|W, 11-6
|
Next Week:
|2/26
|Tuesday
|East Tennessee State (6-1)
|4:00PM
|3/1
|Friday
|South Carolina (6-1)
|6:00PM
|3/2
|Saturday
|vs. South Carolina (6-1)
|1:00PM
|3/3
|Sunday
|@ South Carolina (6-1)
|1:00PM
|Records as of Sunday, February 24.
South Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Tuesday.
TCI Hitter-of-the Week
Jordan Greene
The graduate second baseman from Fort Mill, SC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 4-for-11 (.364) in four games last week. Greene had two homers, six RBI, five runs, and four walks for a .500 on-base percentage and a .909 slugging percentage.
Other hitters of note:
Logan Davidson: 5-for-15 (.333), 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB, 4-5 SB
Bryce Teodosio: 4-for-13 (.308), 1 HR, 3 RBI, 5 R, 1 HBP, 3-3 SB
Davis Sharpe: 4-for-14 (.286), 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R, 4 BB, 1-1 SB
TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week
Davis Sharpe
The freshman righty from Dacula, GA earned his second consecutive pitcher-of-the-week award from his performance on Saturday. In 6.0 scoreless innings, Sharpe allowed one hit (.059 OBA) with two walks and 11 strikeouts to earn his second win.
Other pitchers of note:
Carson Spiers: 3.0 IP, 2 SV, 2 app, 1 run (0 ER), 1 hit, 1 BB, 4 K, .100 OBA
Sam Weatherly: 2.1 IP, 1-0, 1 app, 1 run (0 ER), 0 hits, 5 BB, 4 K
Holt Jones: 2.0 IP, 0-0, 2 app, 1 run (0 ER), 2 hits, 0 BB, 2 K, .286 OBA
Weekend Notes:
The Tigers outscored the competition 34-20 while outhitting their opponents .258 (32 hits) to .195 (25 hits). On the week, Clemson had five doubles, nine homers, 20 walks, and eight HBPs against 28 strikeouts while going 14-16 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.25 ERA, allowing 20 runs (13 earned) in 36.0 innings with 17 walks and 52 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .959 clip, committing six errors in 146 chances.