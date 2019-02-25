Clemson to upgrade football facility to accommodate issue most do not have

Clemson has a problem, but it is a good problem to have.

In the two years since the Allen Reeves Football Complex was opened, Clemson has won two national championships.

The football program officially moved into the Allen Reeves Football Complex a week after beating Alabama in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. So, when the Tigers moved in, they brought their new hardware with them of course.

What a great housing warming gift, right?

The Gold Trophy, which is 26.5 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds, is oblong-shaped like a football at the base, tapering up to flattened full-sized football at the top. The trophy has been awarded to the winner of the national championship game since 2014.

They also brought with them the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) National Championship Trophy. This trophy consists of a Waterford Crystal Football affixed to an ebony base and carries a $30,000 value.

The AFCA Trophy has been awarded to its national champion since 1986 and was the official national championship trophy for college football from 1992-2013.

Clemson proudly displays both trophies, plus its 1981 Waterford Crystal National Championship Football, individually in its lobby. All three trophies are under their own protective glass case in the middle of the lobby. They are the first things you see when your walk through the front door of the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

So, what’s the problem?

Clemson has to figure out what to do with its two new trophies it won last month when it beat Alabama for a second national championship in three years.

The problem is Clemson does not want any of the trophies to be hidden behind one of the others. They are equally as important to them, as they should be, and they want Clemson fans to see all of them when they walk through the lobby doors.

No plans have been finalized at this point, but discussions are leading to an expansion of the main lobby so it can, not only house the two new editions, but future trophies as well.

In other words, while other schools are trying to build big-time facilities without much of a trophy case to match Clemson’s Football Complex, the Tigers are trying to figure out where they can show off their national championship trophies the best.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here