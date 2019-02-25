Sharpe named National Player of the Week

Clemson’s Davis Sharpe was named one of 12 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday.

The Dacula, Ga., native helped lead the Tigers to a 4-0 record last week.

The righthander had a masterful performance to earn the win in the second game of a doubleheader against Virginia Military on Saturday. He allowed just one hit, no runs and two walks with 11 strikeouts in six innings of work. He faced just 19 batters (only one over the minimum), retired 12 batters in a row after a leadoff single in the first inning and did not allow a baserunner past first base during his outing.

His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Tiger since May 18, 2017, when Charlie Barnes registered 11 strikeouts against NC State. It was the most strikeouts by a Tiger freshman since April 3, 2012, when Daniel Gossett totaled 13 strikeouts against Winthrop.

Sharpe was also 4-for-14 (.286) with a double, RBI, three runs, a .444 on-base percentage and a steal in four games as the designated hitter on the week.

On the season, Sharpe is 2-0 with an 0.00 ERA, .088 opponents’ batting average and 19 strikeouts against four walks in 11 innings pitched over two starts. He is also hitting .333 with two homers, a double, four RBIs, five runs, a .455 on-base percentage and a steal in five games.

