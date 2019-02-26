Clemson-Georgia Tech to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

For those Clemson football fans living in the Atlanta area, you will get to see the Tigers’ 2022 scheduled trip to Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Tech, in conjunction with the AMB Group (the parent company of the stadium and the Falcons) and the Peach Bowl, officially announced Tuesday the Clemson at Georgia Tech game in 2022 will be moved from Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

A source told The Clemson Insider Tuesday morning that Georgia Tech was looking into playing its 2020 game with Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as well.

On Tuesday Georgia Tech announced it will be playing Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14, 2020.

According to the release, Clemson and Tech are scheduled to meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5, Labor Day night in 2022.

Clemson and Georgia Tech will open the 2019 season on Thursday night, Aug. 24, as the featured game to launch the ACC Network.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution Georgia Tech is in a financial pinch and expressed interest in moving some of their home games from historic Bobby Dodd Stadium to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Clemson and Georgia Tech have not played a scheduled regular season game on a neutral site since 1899 when the two met in Greenville, S.C. The Tigers won that game 41-5.

The two have met just three times on a neutral field. The first was in 1898, the first meeting in the series, which Clemson won 23-0 in Augusta, Ga. The third meeting was in the 2009 ACC Championship Game in Tampa, Fla., which the Yellow Jackets won, 39-34, in a thriller.

Clemson and Georgia Tech have played each other at Bobby Dodd Stadium 61 times since 1902, including 41 times in a row in the series from 1902-1973.

The Tigers have won the last four games in the series and their last two in Atlanta.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here