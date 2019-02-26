Clemson hosts East Tennessee State in Midweek Matchup

Baseball

Fourteen-ranked Clemson welcomes East Tennessee State to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a 4:00PM contest today.

 

 

The Series

Meetings: 26 (first met in 1969)
Series Record: Clemson leads 20-6
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 18-4 (16-4 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 8-3 at DKS in 2011
vs. Lee: N/A

Quick Hits

Clemson is 18-8 all-time on February 26 with an 11-2 mark at home.
The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 430-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 255-51-1 mark at home.
Coach Lee has faced eight of the nine SoCon programs (missing East Tennessee State). Lee is 96-35 against the programs, including a 22-0 record at Clemson.

The Buccaneers

Head Coach: Joe Pennucci (2nd season at ETSU)
2018 Recap: 28-25 (11-13; T-5th SoCon – N/A – NR
Preseason: 4th in Coaches Poll & 5th in Media Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
Road Record: 0-1 (14-12 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 4-3 (7) vs. Wagner (Sun, 2/24)
W, 6-1 (7) vs. Wagner (Sun, 2/24)
W, 7-1 vs. Wagner (Sat, 2/23)
L, 3-9 @ Virginia Tech (Tue, 2/19)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .326 (7.4 RPG) with 13 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 37 BB, 13 HBP, 44 K, 19-21 SB
Pitching: 3.26 ERA, .207 OBA (44 hits), 17 BB, & 63 K in 58.0 IP
Fielding: .975 (6 errors in 238 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Home Record: 6-1 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 11-6 vs. VMI (Sun, 2/24)
W, 8-2 vs. VMI (Sat, 2/23)
W, 8-6 vs. VMI (Sat, 2/23)
W, 7-6 vs. Charlotte (Mon, 2/18)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .237 (7.1 RPG) with 9 2B, 15 HR, 42 BB, 13 HBP, 60 K, 21-25 SB
Pitching: 3.00 ERA, .192 OBA (43 hits), 22 BB, & 89 K in 63.0 IP
Fielding: .976 (6 errors in 249 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

ETSU
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 6 Jackson Greer JR .400 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 12 RBI in 7 games
1B 7 Noah Hill JR .250 BA with 2 2B, 2 RBI, & 8 BB in 7 games
2B 14 Cullen Smith JR .458 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 7 games
SS 10 Cade Gilbert JR .385 BA with 2 2B, 9 RBI, & 6 R in 7 games
3B 9 Jake Lyle JR .385 BA with 1 RBI, 7 R, & 3 BB in 7 games
LF 37 Ethan Shelton FR .227 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 7 games
CF 1 Markell Graham FR .286 BA with 2 2B, 3 RBI, & 6 R in 7 games
RF 24 Ethan Cady JR .217 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 7 games
DH 26 Colby Emmertz FR .467 BA with 1 2B, 4 RBI, & 2 BB in 4 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .222 BA with 2 RBI, 3 R, & 5 BB in 5 games
1B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .208 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 7 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .300 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 7 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .261 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 7 games
3B 5 Sam Hall SO .269 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 7 games
LF 1 Kier Meredith SO .333 BA with 1 BB in 2 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .333 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 7 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .167 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 7 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .333 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR & 4 RBI in 5 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

RHP 30 Colby Stuart FR 1-0/2 app/0 GS/0.00 ERA (2.0 IP)/.333 OBA (3 hits)/0 BB/1 K
RHP 46 Keyshawn Askew RR 1-0/1 app/1 GS/5.06 ERA (5.1 IP)/.118 OBA (2 hits)/1 BB/6 K

 

