Clemson hosts East Tennessee State in Midweek Matchup

Fourteen-ranked Clemson welcomes East Tennessee State to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a 4:00PM contest today.
The Series
|Meetings:
|26 (first met in 1969)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 20-6
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 18-4 (16-4 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 8-3 at DKS in 2011
|vs. Lee:
|N/A
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 18-8 all-time on February 26 with an 11-2 mark at home.
|The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 430-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 255-51-1 mark at home.
|Coach Lee has faced eight of the nine SoCon programs (missing East Tennessee State). Lee is 96-35 against the programs, including a 22-0 record at Clemson.
The Buccaneers
|Head Coach:
|Joe Pennucci (2nd season at ETSU)
|2018 Recap:
|28-25 (11-13; T-5th SoCon – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|4th in Coaches Poll & 5th in Media Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
|Road Record:
|0-1 (14-12 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 4-3 (7) vs. Wagner (Sun, 2/24)
W, 6-1 (7) vs. Wagner (Sun, 2/24)
W, 7-1 vs. Wagner (Sat, 2/23)
L, 3-9 @ Virginia Tech (Tue, 2/19)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.326 (7.4 RPG) with 13 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 37 BB, 13 HBP, 44 K, 19-21 SB
|Pitching:
|3.26 ERA, .207 OBA (44 hits), 17 BB, & 63 K in 58.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.975 (6 errors in 238 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|6-1 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 11-6 vs. VMI (Sun, 2/24)
W, 8-2 vs. VMI (Sat, 2/23)
W, 8-6 vs. VMI (Sat, 2/23)
W, 7-6 vs. Charlotte (Mon, 2/18)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.237 (7.1 RPG) with 9 2B, 15 HR, 42 BB, 13 HBP, 60 K, 21-25 SB
|Pitching:
|3.00 ERA, .192 OBA (43 hits), 22 BB, & 89 K in 63.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.976 (6 errors in 249 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|ETSU
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|6
|Jackson Greer
|JR
|.400 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 12 RBI in 7 games
|1B
|7
|Noah Hill
|JR
|.250 BA with 2 2B, 2 RBI, & 8 BB in 7 games
|2B
|14
|Cullen Smith
|JR
|.458 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 7 games
|SS
|10
|Cade Gilbert
|JR
|.385 BA with 2 2B, 9 RBI, & 6 R in 7 games
|3B
|9
|Jake Lyle
|JR
|.385 BA with 1 RBI, 7 R, & 3 BB in 7 games
|LF
|37
|Ethan Shelton
|FR
|.227 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 7 games
|CF
|1
|Markell Graham
|FR
|.286 BA with 2 2B, 3 RBI, & 6 R in 7 games
|RF
|24
|Ethan Cady
|JR
|.217 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 7 games
|DH
|26
|Colby Emmertz
|FR
|.467 BA with 1 2B, 4 RBI, & 2 BB in 4 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.222 BA with 2 RBI, 3 R, & 5 BB in 5 games
|1B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.208 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 7 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.300 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 7 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.261 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 7 games
|3B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.269 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 7 games
|LF
|1
|Kier Meredith
|SO
|.333 BA with 1 BB in 2 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.333 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 7 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.167 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 7 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.333 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR & 4 RBI in 5 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|RHP
|30
|Colby Stuart
|FR
|1-0/2 app/0 GS/0.00 ERA (2.0 IP)/.333 OBA (3 hits)/0 BB/1 K
|RHP
|46
|Keyshawn Askew
|RR
|1-0/1 app/1 GS/5.06 ERA (5.1 IP)/.118 OBA (2 hits)/1 BB/6 K