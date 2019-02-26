Clemson overtakes South Carolina State House

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the South Carolina legislatures at the State House Tuesday in Columbia.

Tuesday was declared Clemson Day at the State House as the state honored the Tigers for winning their second national championship in three years in college football.

Clemson defeated Alabama, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Here is what is being said about the national champions on Twitter.

Here’s the new sign. Now has the dates of all three Clemson football championships. It’ll be placed in 13 spots in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/VFb3ROJHyb — Avery Wilks (@AveryGWilks) February 26, 2019

“I’m hoping we’ve got room to grow on this thing because we’ve got more work to do.” pic.twitter.com/EjWT7lpAVN — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 26, 2019

Celebrating excellence today with Clemson Day at the State House. I was honored to present Coach Dabo Swinney with the flag that flew above the dome to celebrate the Tigers' national championship win. pic.twitter.com/JHtSkXBjBT — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 26, 2019

Head Coach Dabo Swinney and @ClemsonPrez received this Clemson flag, which flew above the State House on Jan. 8 in celebration of the team’s national title. pic.twitter.com/WWgCiGCP5w — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 26, 2019

SC Statehouse escalator report: Today’s colors are purple and orange I’m guessing because it is Clemson Day ‘round here, or more colloquially _ Dabo Day. The Tigers football coach speaks to all 170 lawmakers (minus a few vacancies and absences) at noon. pic.twitter.com/EiGVdhNK6P — Jeffrey Collins (@JSCollinsAP) February 26, 2019

Team concept: #Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney to state's lawmakers: "You should be called, not just elected. You should be passionate about the common purpose." https://t.co/cnsJmQczF6 pic.twitter.com/P4A4NHhRL1 — Scott Keepfer (@ScottKeepfer) February 26, 2019

We had a great day celebrating @ClemsonUniv and @ClemsonFB in Columbia. Thank you to all of our @ClemsonAlumni, friends, and advocates who joined us for #ClemsonDay at the Statehouse! #CUattheStatehouse2019 pic.twitter.com/EH6tFwx6Dq — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) February 26, 2019

–Above photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

