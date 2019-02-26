Clemson overtakes South Carolina State House

Clemson overtakes South Carolina State House

Clemson overtakes South Carolina State House

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the South Carolina legislatures at the State House Tuesday in Columbia.

Tuesday was declared Clemson Day at the State House as the state honored the Tigers for winning their second national championship in three years in college football.

Clemson defeated Alabama, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Here is what is being said about the national champions on Twitter.

