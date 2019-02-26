Tigers hope to right road misfortunes at Pitt

The road has not been too kind for the Clemson men’s basketball team this year. The Tigers are 2-7 in true road games this season, including 1-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

There are a lot of reasons for the Tigers’ struggles on the road, but Clemson head coach Brad Brownell will not blame it on any of the road atmospheres they have played in. Clemson has already played in ruckus places like at Duke, NC State, Syracuse and Louisville were the arenas were packed.

But they’ve also played at Miami where it seemed like no one was in the building. Brownell feels the Tigers will face a good crowd Wednesday when they visit Pittsburgh for a 7 p.m. tip.

“I think there will be a good atmosphere at Pitt,” he said Tuesday prior to practice. “They have had pretty good crowds this year, especially with what they look like on film. Their student turnout has been good.

“Every situation is different in our league. You have really, really big arenas at NC State, Louisville, the Carrier Dome, the Dean Dome and then you have some smaller environments that can be challenging as well.”

With the Tigers sitting firmly on the NCAA bubble with four games to play, they need to figure out a way to get better on the road. After Pittsburgh, Clemson has one more road game at Notre Dame on March 6.

“Hopefully, it is not about where you are playing as how you play,” Brownell said. “Certainly, there is an advantage of being at home and guys playing better at home. I think more times than not, especially some of your secondary guys feel more comfortable at home and seem to play a little bit better.

“But if you are a good team, you kind of get past all of that. Hopefully, you have enough guys where you are confident that you can make enough plays to win.”

Watch Brownell’s press conference on TCITV.