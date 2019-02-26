Tigers show their appreciation for injured teammate

Former Clemson players are showing their support and appreciation for teammate Austin Bryant, who the NFL Network reported Monday will not participate in any drills at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

Ian Rapoport reported the former Clemson defensive end tore his pectoral muscle in the Tigers’ win over Louisville this past season. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound player injured his pectoral early in that game and returned to not only finish the game, but the season as well.

Bryant had surgery on the pectoral muscle 10 days (Jan. 17) after the Tigers beat Alabama in the national championship game.

The former Tiger did not miss a game after the injury and in fact did not miss much of anything. He played at least 40 snaps in each of the last seven games following the injury. He still had 35 snaps in Clemson’s 61-point victory over the Cardinals.

On the field, Bryant actually increased his production. After recording six tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including three sacks in the first eight games prior to the injury, he tallied nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in the seven games after the injury.

Bryant was the Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Tigers’ Cotton Bowl win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. He totaled six tackles that afternoon and had three tackles for loss, including two sacks. He finished the season with 43 overall tackles and added five quarterback pressures.

After news broke on how Bryant played injured in the last seven games of the season, his former teammates showed their appreciation for him on Twitter.

PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY BROTHA NAME‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/rqg2MkYt9S — Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) February 25, 2019

TRUE teammate. TRUE warrior. TRUE brother 🤞🏾 https://t.co/UyWmSY4f2l — Kendall Joseph (@KendallJoseph34) February 25, 2019

Bryant is scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis for the combine on Thursday and will go through all the other parts of the combine such as testing, team interviews, NFLPA meetings and media interviews.

The defensive linemen’s on-field workouts are scheduled for Sunday.

In all, Clemson will have a record 11 players participating at the combine, which officially begins today. Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt is the first to arrive. He will arrive in Indianapolis today and will work out on the field this Friday.

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is expected to arrive on Wednesday with the rest of the wide receiver class and will participate in the on-field drills on Saturday.

Bryant and his former defensive line teammates—Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Albert Huggins—will arrive in Indy on Thursday but will not do on-field work until Sunday. Linebacker Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar are also on the same schedule as the defensive linemen.

Cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and Mark Fields will not report to Indianapolis until Friday and their on-field workouts are schedule for Monday morning.

