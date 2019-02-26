Tigers smack ETSU behind shutdown day from Askew

Clemson did not show any lag ahead of a big series with South Carolina this weekend, opening the floodgates against East Tennessee State on Tuesday.

The Tigers fought that trend against the Bucs, throttling ETSU 14-3, and batting with confidence behind lights out pitching from freshman Keyshawn Askew.

Askew put together another impressive performance on the bump, pitching five innings and only surrendering one hit and striking out three. He faced just 15 hitters in the five innings and the Bucs had just one baserunner.

In the small sample size Askew has provided in his two midweek starts this season he has only given up three hits, walked one batter, and struck out nine in just 10.1 innings. Askew has certainly made his case for playing time in more meaningful games.

Clemson also hit the ball extremely well and showed that it can put runners on base not just launch home runs. It hit six doubles and seven singles compared to two home runs that came in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Head Coach Monte Lee thinks Tuesday was the most complete game his team has played this year and is confident in his squads ability to score runs and limit opponents.

“This may have been the most complete game we have played this year and they are a good team that came in 6-1,” Lee said.

The Tigers took advantage of struggling Buccaneer pitching in the bottom of the first as they walked in Sam Hall for the first run of the game.

They gained more momentum in the bottom of the second, Logan Davidson had an RBI on a sacrifice fly that scored Bryce Teodosio. Grayson Byrd laced an RBI single up the right side giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead after two.

Jordan Greene doubled with two outs in the third and came plateward on a Bryar Hawkins RBI single up the middle, putting Clemson up 4-0 after three.

That early momentum propelled the Tigers forward and confidence in pitching allowed them to build their lead and keep a light approach at the plate.

“We got started early and just kept the momentum going to play a good game and a complete game,” Lee said.

In the fifth, Clemson tacked on three more runs on three hits. David Sharpe got the ball rolling with a double and Kyle Wilkie followed suit to score Sharpe. Jordan Greene walked before Hawkins lined out and Teodosio doubled down the third base line to add two more runs and give Clemson a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers continued to pour it on in the bottom of the sixth with seven runs on as many hits. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double by Davidson, a two-run homer by James Parker, and two run homer by Teodosio to give the Tigers a 14-0 advantage.

East Tennessee State scored its only runs in the top of the seventh inning on a three run home run by Ethan Cady, they were the only runs scored by the Bucs and came against Jacob Hennessey.

After the dominating 14-3 win the Tigers face a stiff test against South Carolina (7-1) with games in Clemson (Friday, 6 p.m.), Greenville (Saturday, 1 p.m.) and Columbia (Sunday, Noon).