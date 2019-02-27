Recruit with tie to Clemson commit hoping for offer from Tigers

Just a sophomore, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong stands at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and already holds a dozen scholarship offers.

The class of 2021 prospect has a connection to one of Clemson’s 2020 commits and hopes to see the Tigers join his offer list in the future.

“It would be huge. I would definitely be interested,” Berrong said. “It’s only like 45 minutes from my house, so my mom would be happy. I played 8u football with (Clemson linebacker commit) Sergio Allen, so I know him a little, and his dad and my dad coached us, so that would be cool to play with him again.”

The Tigers are interested in Berrong, too. Area recruiter Mickey Conn stopped by his school in January during the NCAA contact period, and tight ends coach Danny Pearman recently got in touch with Berrong’s high school coach.

“He wants me to come to (spring) practice next week and meet Coach Swinney,” Berrong said.

Berrong said he is working with his coach to set up a visit date.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Coach Swinney,” he said. “I would like to see the facilities and hopefully put on the uniform.”

Berrong has received offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin.

