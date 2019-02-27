Swinney excited to be turning the page

Clemson was the last team to walk off the field in the 2018 season. On Wednesday, it was one of the first teams to start practice in 2019.

The Tigers opened spring practice Tuesday with nearly a two-hour practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

“We are excited to get back here today and turn the page and really start over and start building this team,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We have a lot to do in these fourteen practices now that we have one behind us.

“We had lots of fun today. To come out here and see a lot of new faces, seventeen mid-years, guys getting their very first practice at Clemson. There are a lot of new guys in new roles and a lot of guys after a year in which they gained a lot of confidence and experience, mentally and physically.”

Swinney said this spring is not about last year or trying to defend their national championship. No, it’s about starting over, right down to the fundamentals.

“It is also about reinstalling the program and the core values of our program. It is kind of resetting, if you will, in every sense of that word,” he said. “So, I am really proud of them … It was a good start.”

The last time the Tigers were on the football field of course, they routed Alabama, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Santa Clara, Calif. But Swinney said it was not too difficult for him to turn the page and start the new season.

“If you have everybody back and it was all the same, maybe? But we have so many new faces. So, you turn the page quick,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do. This really helps us do that.

“It is chemistry. It is leadership and it is team.”

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here