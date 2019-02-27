Tanner Muse jokes about intercepting Trevor Lawrence

Tanner Muse jokes about intercepting Trevor Lawrence

Football

Tanner Muse jokes about intercepting Trevor Lawrence

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Clemson safety Tanner Muse knew he might be asked by the media if Trevor Lawrence is a different player after his sensational freshman season that ended with a national championship on Jan. 7.

Watch Muse’s answer on TCITV:

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
10hr

Clemson is playing for its NCAA Tournament life tonight as it heads to Pittsburgh to play the Panthers at the Petersen Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The Tigers sit squarely on the bubble as (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home