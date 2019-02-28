Muse ready to accept leadership role

Muse ready to accept leadership role

Baseball

Muse ready to accept leadership role

By 11 minutes ago

By: |

Tanner Muse is back with the Tigers for one more season.  The Clemson Insider caught up with the senior following the first day of spring practice.

Watch Tanner discuss this year’s defense, Trevor Lawrence and much more on TCITV:

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home