Swinney has glowing comments on Ladson, Ngata

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the first day of spring practice was a lot of fun for him, especially with so many new faces.

In all, the Tigers started the spring with 17 mid-year players, the most for Clemson in the program’s rich history.

Swinney said he was impressed with what he saw from a lot of his mid-year guys, especially at wide receiver where the Tigers are breaking in true freshmen Frank Ladson, Joseph Ngata and Brannon Spector.

“They are really talented,” he said. “They are exactly what we thought they would be. But they are in shorts so it is a different game when you put the pads on and all that stuff.

“All three of those guys are exactly what we expected them to be as far as natural ball skills, explosive. We have great size in that group. Exciting young talent for sure.”

