One of the prominent running back prospects on Clemson’s radar for the 2020 recruiting class is five-star Kendall Milton. The Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan standout has 40 scholarship offers and is ranked among the country’s top 15 prospects regardless of position.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Milton, who maintains high interest in Dabo Swinney’s program and says that an offer from the Tigers would certainly get his attention.

“I definitely still have a lot of interest in Clemson,” he said. “If they pulled the trigger and offered, that would definitely open my eyes … But until then, I’m just focusing on the schools that have made me a priority.”

Milton’s lengthy offer list includes Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Southern Cal and Texas, among many others.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound back recently visited Texas and Oklahoma and plans to visit Ohio State soon. He mentioned Alabama, LSU and Georgia as other schools he is looking to get to.

According to Milton, he wants to check out more programs before he begins to narrow down his list of college options.

“I haven’t really sat down and thought about it. Still waiting to finish the last visit, and after then I’ll start getting down to my favorites and all that type of stuff,” he said. “I’m going to narrow it down to five schools so I can be able to plan my official visits.”

As of now, Milton intends to commit during the early signing period in December. When the time comes for him to choose his future home, he will look closely at a few factors in particular as he weighs his options.

“I would say depth chart is a big thing,” he said. “Being able to get in and get some early playing time. I would also say how the school can benefit you after, how the alumni supports the school, and also relationships with the coaching staff is a big thing for me.”

One factor Milton says he doesn’t care much about is the location of a given school.

“I have family basically in every region of the country, so distance isn’t really a factor for me,” he said.

As a junior last season, Milton rushed for 1,337 yards and 27 touchdowns while averaging 7.7 yards per carry. The talented athlete possesses an intriguing blend of size, speed and power, and sees similarities between his running style and that of two star NFL backs.

“I would say for similarities, kind of a mixture of Le’Veon Bell and Leonard Fournette,” Milton said. “Between me and Le’Veon, I’m not quite as patient, but that athletic ability between him and Fournette – two big backs that are dangerous in the open space. Those are two that I can see myself similar to.”

Milton is ranked as the No. 2 running back and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals, while ESPN ranks him as the third-best back and 15th overall prospect nationally.

