INDIANAPOLIS – As Hunter Renfrow works out at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, the former Clemson standout is giving hope to all slot receivers with dreams of playing at the next level.

“A lot of slot receivers that have had success at this level have been free agents, under the radar guys, so it’s cool just for me to be here first off, and kind of piggyback off those trailblazers,” he said Friday. “For me it’s having an appreciation for it – that there is a role for slot guys.”

Fellow Clemson product Adam Humphries has been one of those trailblazers for slot receivers with hopes of making it to the league. He went undrafted after four years at Clemson, but is now is a four-year veteran with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who is expected to sign a new contract in the next few weeks.

“Adam is a good friend of mine,” Renfrow said. “Adam wore number thirteen just like I did. That was a big reason why I wore thirteen. He’s someone I can look up to and he’s paved the way.”

Checking in on Wednesday, Renfrow was measured at 5-foot-10 and 2/8. He weighs 184 pounds. His hand is 77, arm is 29 1/8, with a 70 6/8 wingspan. He put up seven reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

The two time national champion joked the lands in the “zero percentile,” but his intelligence makes up for those measurables.

“Every guy has his own strength. Every guy presents his own challenge. But that influence, out-thinking people, being a smart football player, knowing the concept of the play, that accounts for a lot of things like lack of measurable,” Renfrow said.

Renfrow confirmed he hasn’t formally met with any teams this week because he spoke with many at the Senior Bowl last month. One of those teams was the New England Patriots – a team that’s mentioned Renfrow as a target before.

“They win,” he said. “I’ll go wherever they pay me to go, but the Patriots would be cool. Playing with a guy like Tom Brady – that would be incredible.

“I’m just trying to prove them right. I am trying to be consistent and reliable. Watching those guys – they exemplify all of those words.”

Renfrow credited his successful career at Clemson to playing with different types of quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, and Kelly Bryant, who all bring unique attributes to the table.

“Deshaun is a baller. He has eyes in the back of his head,” he said. “Trevor has been special since he got here. He sees it coming before it comes. He’s doing addition out there while everyone else is doing multiplication.”

On Saturday, Renfrow will finish up his workouts with the broad and vertical jump, 40-yard dash, and position drills.

Continuous coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine workouts are televised on NFL Network.