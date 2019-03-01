Sharpe ready to go into hostile territory

Clemson freshman Davis Sharpe is looking forward to hitting the road with his teammates this weekend and playing in front of the large crowds for the rivalry series.
The Clemson Insider went 1-on-1 with Sharpe to preview the series.
Fourteen-ranked Clemson (7-1) faces South Carolina (7-1) this weekend for a three-game series in the team’s annual traveling rivalry series. The weekend begins at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson today (…)
Considering he has been on both sides of the rivalry, first as an assistant coach at South Carolina from 2003-‘08 and then as Clemson’s head coach the last three-plus seasons, Monte Lee has a (…)
The road to New Orleans began Wednesday afternoon as the defending national champions returned to the practice field to begin spring workouts. Check out another photo gallery of the Clemson Tigers first (…)
Brooks Crawford grew up in Bishop, Ga., and has a kid he was exposed to the Georgia-Florida football rivalry. On the football side of things, everyone knows the Georgia-Florida game is one of the more (…)
Clemson landed a future anchor up front last November when Milton (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio pledged to the Tigers, who beat out Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Ohio (…)
INDIANAPOLIS — If Trevor Lawrence was allowed to be drafted this year by NFL teams, Mitch Hyatt is confident his former quarterback could succeed despite just being 19 years old. “It would not (…)
INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Scouting Combine is underway and the Clemson Tigers are well represented with 11 players attending the week long event in Indianapolis, Ind. During Thursday’s interview session (…)
INDIANAPOLIS — Mitch Hyatt confirmed Thursday he had a formal interview with the Dallas Cowboys. The former Clemson offensive lineman said the interview with the Cowboys went well when he spoke (…)
INDIANAPOLIS — The media portion of the NFL Scouting Combine kicked off Thursday in Indianapolis, Ind., at the Indiana Convention Center with 11 Clemson players in attendance, tying Alabama for the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the first day of spring practice was a lot of fun for him, especially with so many new faces. In all, the Tigers started the spring with 17 mid-year players, the most for (…)