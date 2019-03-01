Tigers have big opportunity against North Carolina

Clemson’s basketball team has a big opportunity Saturday.

As a team sitting on the proverbial NCAA Tournament bubble, a victory over No. 5 North Carolina Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum could do a lot for the Tigers’ chances of making the Big Dance.

Clemson (17-11, 7-8 ACC) needs to win two of its final three games to have a shot at making the tournament. The Tigers currently rank No. 41 in the latest NCAA NET rankings, while ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has them as the next-to-last team in the field.

“Obviously, because of their ranking and their record of how good they are, it is a tremendous opportunity for a win in terms of what it means for our aspirations of playing in the tournament,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said on Friday. “Our guys know that and have known that for a while now. So, we are excited about the game and the prospects of a great crowd in Littlejohn and the challenge of playing a really good team.”

Watch Brownell’s press conference to preview the UNC game on TCITV.